Scott appoints Carpenter to vacant House seat

Melanie Carpenter
Melanie Carpenter(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday appointed Melanie Carpenter, of Hyde Park, to the House of Representatives seat vacated by former Rep. Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park, last month.

Carpenter owns and operates Zack Woods Herb Farm in Hyde Park. She previously served as principal of Stowe Middle School and as a teacher and literacy specialist at Peoples Academy Middle School in Morrisville.

“I’m excited and honored to receive the Governor’s appointment to the Lamoille-2 House seat. There are many important issues facing our state today and I look forward to being able to participate in this dynamic legislative session,” Carpenter said in a statement. “As a representative of a rural district, I’m very interested in the work being done to advance and strengthen affordable housing, mental health care, and support for agriculture & land stewardship. There is a lot to learn coming into the session mid-term, but I’m willing to work hard and am thankful to be able to represent my community.”

Donnally, who was just elected, wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that financial and work-life balance were some of the reasons she was stepping down.

Related Story:

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Former Vermont teacher charged with lewd behavior with student
Southern Vermont continues to dig out two days after a nor'easter dumped upwards of two-feet of...
Southern Vermont continues to dig out from nor’easter
Trayvon Kisling
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police
File Photo
Statehouse bills push for study of magic mushrooms

Latest News

Carter Notch/File
Skier survives being buried in an avalanche in New Hampshire
Vt. Education Secretary Dan French/File
Vt. education secretary to step down
File photo
Child care, paid family leave bills face fiscal cliff at Vt. Statehouse
Tonya Florio
Pownal woman arrested for road rage incident