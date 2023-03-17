Scott appoints Carpenter to vacant House seat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday appointed Melanie Carpenter, of Hyde Park, to the House of Representatives seat vacated by former Rep. Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park, last month.

Carpenter owns and operates Zack Woods Herb Farm in Hyde Park. She previously served as principal of Stowe Middle School and as a teacher and literacy specialist at Peoples Academy Middle School in Morrisville.

“I’m excited and honored to receive the Governor’s appointment to the Lamoille-2 House seat. There are many important issues facing our state today and I look forward to being able to participate in this dynamic legislative session,” Carpenter said in a statement. “As a representative of a rural district, I’m very interested in the work being done to advance and strengthen affordable housing, mental health care, and support for agriculture & land stewardship. There is a lot to learn coming into the session mid-term, but I’m willing to work hard and am thankful to be able to represent my community.”

Donnally, who was just elected, wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that financial and work-life balance were some of the reasons she was stepping down.

