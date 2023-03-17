Some men’s Hoop Cats are closer to home for March Madness

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a big game in Columbus, Ohio, UVM men’s basketball takes on Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Three UVM players are closer to home in Columbus than they are in Vermont. Kam Gibson is from Cincinnati, and Dylan Penn and Robin Duncan are both from Evansville, Indiana.

This trip back to the midwest is a homecoming of sorts for Kam Gibson, Dylan Penn, and Robin Duncan.

“I’ve had a couple of AAU tournaments here in Columbus, and now to be on the big stage here is going to be an awesome experience,” said Duncan.

The players are native to the midwest and are excited to have lots of friends, family, and former coaches coming out to cheer them on. And people are coming out in numbers.

“Sheesh... probably twenty-plus... definitely twenty-plus,” said Gibson.

“I’m just excited to have an opportunity to play closer to family and have them come out and support the sport,” said Penn.

Among those in town are Duncan’s two former high school teammates, Mason Bost and Mason Boyken.

“We’ve known Robin for a long time, we’re friends with him and want to support him,” said Bost.

And Boyken said this is the first time he’s gotten to see Duncan in the Green and Gold.

“To get to travel somewhere where it’s close enough where we can make it and get to watch him play sometime, hopefully, more,” said Boyken.

And for the players bringing a Vermont jersey to their big home stage, it’s full circle.

“We play good basketball in Vermont so it’s going to give us a chance to play good basketball here and get all eyes on Vermont,” said Penn

You can watch the game Friday at 2:45 p.m. and Saturday the UVM women play UConn in Connecticut.

