UVM med students learn their matches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Graduating students at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine learned about their immediate futures at this year’s Match Day.

The ceremony is how many students find out where they’ll continue their medical education as resident physicians and marks a huge milestone as they begin their professional medical careers.

“Super excited about being here today and figuring out where I’m gonna be for at least the next four years, if not the rest of my life,” said Sean Muniz with the class of 2023.

“So much hard work has been put into this moment and I’m just so proud of everybody for making it here. I think the most incredible thing is at the end of the day,” said Elizabeth Barker.

“We’re going to be surrounded by 110 of our colleagues who have all worked with us over the last four years to get here today,” added Warren Grunvald.

The UVM students are among 43,000 future physicians who participated in Match Day. It’s the first time in three years that the ceremony was held in person.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.