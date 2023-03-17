Vermont Senate passes bill to protect abortion providers

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate on Friday passed a bill that aims to protect health care workers from disciplinary action for providing abortions and gender-affirming health care, and change insurance premium charges related to such care.

The legislation defines reproductive and gender-affirming health care as legally protected “health care activities.”

Another bill that passed in the Vermont House last month would provide health care providers with legal protection. It would also ban public agencies from cooperating in interstate investigations seeking to impose civil or criminal liability on patients or providers.

The bills were introduced in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, amid major changes across states that restrict or take steps to protect access to such care.

“The Dobbs decision last summer upended our national understanding of reproductive autonomy,” said Democratic Sen. Ginny Lyons, the lead sponsor of the bill. “The result has been absolutely turbulent and sometimes terrifying. It’s an upheaval of our social fabric across our country, and Vermont must continue to do everything in our power to protect access to reproductive and gender-affirming care at the state level.”

Seven states have enacted similar so-called abortion shield laws, with three of them covering gender-affirming care, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Vermont has formally changed the state’s Constitution to include the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, which protects reproductive rights including abortion. Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed the constitutional amendment in December. The Legislature also passed a law in 2019 guaranteeing abortion rights.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Former Vermont teacher charged with lewd behavior with student
Southern Vermont continues to dig out two days after a nor'easter dumped upwards of two-feet of...
Southern Vermont continues to dig out from nor’easter
File Photo
Statehouse bills push for study of magic mushrooms
Trayvon Kisling
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police

Latest News

mm
Vt. lawmakers scramble to move bills before crossover deadline
MM
UVM med students get their matches
MM
Catamounts fall to Marquette 78 to 61
MM
Police investigate Springfield shooting