VSP releases crash data from Nor’easter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Troopers were busy during the storm earlier this week responding to more than 200 crashes.

Data shared by VSP shows from midnight Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon troopers were called to 206 total crashes. 99 were in southern Vermont. 107 in northern.

91 accidents were on an interstate and 10 crashes ended with injury.

