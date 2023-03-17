Vt. lawmakers scramble to move bills before crossover deadline

The Vermont State House at night
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session Friday hit its unofficial halfway mark and lawmakers are scrambling to move bills out of committee prior to the key crossover-day deadline.

Political reporter Calvin Cutler reports on some of the key bills rising to the top and others that are sinking.

