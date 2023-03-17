Vt. regulators reviewing EPA limits for ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont environmental officials are reviewing new proposed federal drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the first federal limits on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water, a long-awaited protection the agency said will save thousands of lives and prevent serious illnesses, including cancer.

Vermont regulates five PFAS chemicals at 20 parts per trillion. The proposed federal standards would regulate PFOA and PFOS at five parts per trillion. It would also regulate another four using a new hazard index.

“It’s an emerging contaminant. We’re learning more and more each day and each year. This is the next step we’re taking to keep Vermonters safe,” said Vermont DEC Deputy Commissioner John Schmeltzer.

Out of some 700 public water systems in Vermont, 60 of them have detections of PFAS that are below state standards.

The federal rules are now up for public comment. Meanwhile, lawmakers at the Statehouse Friday gave the green light on a bill to ban personal care products, clothes, and artificial turf fields that contain PFAS.

Related Stories:

Conservation Law Foundation, Hassan react to EPA PFAS proposal

Canadian group opposes Vt. landfill PFAS plan

Vt. lawmakers seek ban on compostable products with PFAS

State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’

$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects

Vt. reconsiders PFAS protocols following EPA announcement

Judge approves $34M settlement over PFOA contamination in Vermont

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.