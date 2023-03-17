Welch joins call to re-strengthen Dodd-Frank Act

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers, including Vermont Senator Peter Welch, are trying to repeal a 2018 bill over bank regulations.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers, including Vermont Senator Peter Welch, are trying to repeal a 2018 bill over bank regulations.

The bill made it so more banks had less oversight including Silicon Valley and other mid-sized banks.

Senator Welch said the bill he and others support now would restore, “Critical checks on big banks and gives folks greater certainty that their money is safe in U.S. financial institutions.”

