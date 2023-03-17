BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scattered rain showers will come to an end Friday night under cloudy skies, with some gradual clearing set for the start of the day on Saturday. The weekend will begin with partly sunny skies on Saturday morning, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. There may be a few spotty rain or mountain snow showers by the end of the day with highs warming up into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon for the Adirondacks of northern New York. Lake effect snow could accumulate 2-6″ with gusty winds through the start of the day on Sunday. The rest of our region will see a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance for a few snow showers. Temperatures will be colder on Sunday with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Our weather will be warming up for most of next week. On the first day of Spring on Monday, temperatures will be warming up into the low 40s. Dry skies will continue through the middle of the week with partly sunny skies through Wednesday. Conditions become unsettled again by the end of the week starting on Thursday with rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be more spring-like by next weekend with some warmer weather and the chance of rain. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s.

