BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone . . . and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It will be a bit soggy today as a frontal system moves through. The morning will start with just a few sprinkles & mountain snow showers. A steadier batch of rain will come through from mid-afternoon into the evening hours, right around the time of the evening commute.

The rain showers will come to an end overnight and the clouds will be breaking up.

The weekend will start with sunshine on Saturday morning, but a weak cold front will come through later in the day with snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations.

To round out the weekend, Sunday will have some sunshine, but again - there will be a few snow showers, again mainly in the higher elevations. The weekend snow will only amount to a dusting to 2″ or 3″ in the mountains.

Spring officially begins on Monday at 5:24 PM with the occurrence of the vernal equinox. And it will actually look and feel like spring with a good deal of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. That springlike weather will continue into mid-week.

The next chance for rain & snow showers will be on Thursday.

Have a great St. Patrick’s day and weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.