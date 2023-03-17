Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone . . . and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It will be a bit soggy today as a frontal system moves through. The morning will start with just a few sprinkles & mountain snow showers. A steadier batch of rain will come through from mid-afternoon into the evening hours, right around the time of the evening commute.

The rain showers will come to an end overnight and the clouds will be breaking up.

The weekend will start with sunshine on Saturday morning, but a weak cold front will come through later in the day with snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations.

To round out the weekend, Sunday will have some sunshine, but again - there will be a few snow showers, again mainly in the higher elevations. The weekend snow will only amount to a dusting to 2″ or 3″ in the mountains.

Spring officially begins on Monday at 5:24 PM with the occurrence of the vernal equinox. And it will actually look and feel like spring with a good deal of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. That springlike weather will continue into mid-week.

The next chance for rain & snow showers will be on Thursday.

Have a great St. Patrick’s day and weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Former Vermont teacher charged with lewd behavior with student
Trayvon Kisling
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
Southern Vermont continues to dig out two days after a nor'easter dumped upwards of two-feet of...
Southern Vermont continues to dig out from nor’easter
Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police
Winooski woman sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine

Latest News

mm
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast