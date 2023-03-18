One person dead after being hit by Amtrak passenger train

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say one person is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train on Friday night. They say it happened on the tracks near the Waterbury-Stowe Amtrak station just before 8:00 p.m.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but say the person was hit by a northbound Amtrak passenger train. No passengers or Amtrak employees were injured during the incident, and the victim has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are looking to speak to any witnesses.

One person dead after being hit by Amtrak passenger train
