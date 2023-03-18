South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday just before 6:30 p.m., South Burlington police responded to Simons Convenience Store on Shelburne Rd.

Theodore Bland, 27, Burlington, was arrested.

Police received reports from eyewitnesses that a male was holding a shotgun, in an attempt to abduct two women. Witnesses later reported two cars fleeing the area.

Through investigation, police learned that two women had been with an unnamed man, who was soliciting them for sex.

Police say one of the women called Bland asking for help.

Authorities say when Bland arrived, he exited his car and pointed a pump style shotgun at the male, while ordering the women out of the car.

Investigation revealed, Bland and the two women fled the area in Bland’s car, and the male who was held at gun point left the area in his car. They say nobody involved called police.

Bland was later arrested for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of fentanyl.

Bland was held on $10,000 bail, and is set to be arraigned on the charges in Chittenden County Superior Court on Monday, March 20.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.