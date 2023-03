BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who has the best beard in Vermont? Friday, Make-A- Wish Vermont held the annual Beardies competition.

Our Ike Bendavid was a host at the annual event this year at the Burlington Beer Company.

This year they raised just under $100,000 to help grant wishes in Vermont.

This year’s winner of best beard was Gordie Turner.

