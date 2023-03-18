What to Do: Saturday, March 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Saturday.

Grab your favorite sled and head to the Catamount Outdoor Community Center in Williston! They are hosting a sledding party from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. You can enjoy the winter scavenger hunt, snow creature contest, and smores by the a warm fire. This is a free event, but donations are appreciated.

Valcour Brewing in Plattsburgh is hosting the Shamrock Shuffle 5k starting at 11:00 a.m. this morning. This two loop race will benefit the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital’s mural project. The first 50 finishers who are over 21 years old will also win a free beer from the brewery. It’s free to spectate, and registration to race is $25.

The Spring Equinox is coming up this week, and the Z Botanicals Apothecary & Herbal Sanctuary is hosting a pop-up farmer’s market event to celebrate. There will be live music from local artists, flower painting, and a raffle. There will also be a variety of Vermont women vendors selling herbal health and beauty products, jewelry, pottery, and more. This is a free event open to all.

The Fairfax Community Center is hosting a Maple Madness cookoff from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. You can take part in the event with your homemade maple recipes and compete against others in the community. Judges of the competition will also be other community members. If you aren’t looking to compete there will be local maple products for sale as well, and breakfast will be served by Erica’s Diner. This even is free for everyone to attend, competitor or otherwise.

The Bixby Memorial Free Library in Vergennes is hosting a Cook the Book event today from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. Cook your favorite dish and bring it to the event, along with the recipe, to share with others in the community. You’ll get a chance to see new recipes and bring a copy of your favorites home with you. This event is free for everyone.

The Bethlehem Library in Bethlehem, New Hampshire is hosting a Muddy Paw Sled Dogs event. You can meet a musher and his sled dogs, learn about how they get trained, and how the dogs do their jobs. It’s great fun especially for young kids, and it is free for everyone.

