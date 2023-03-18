BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last weekend of winter will be feeling like it. Today will start off with some sunshine, then clouds will increase as a trough heads our way. This trough, combined with lake-effect snow, will bring some snow during the afternoon and overnight hours, with snow showers continuing on Sunday. The Adirondacks could see 2 to 6 inches of snow into Sunday, and poor visibility at times. Vermont and New Hampshire may see an inch or so accumulation. Sunday will be blustery and cold, with highs only in the upper 20s.

Spring officially arrives Monday at 5:24 PM. It will feel more like it, with partly sunny skies and highs around 40 degrees. Quiet weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Lows will be in the 20s, making for both great skiing weather, and maple weather.

More active weather is expected for the end of the week, with scattered showers and some snow showers Thursday. Showers are likely Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. Though very warm weather is not expected, snowmelt will occur, so we’ll need to watch for rises in the rivers during the week.

