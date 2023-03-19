81-year-old man dies after falling out of kayak on river, officials say

A man is dead after reportedly falling out of his kayak in the Salt River on Saturday morning. Another family needed to be rescued when their kayak capsized.
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An 81-year-old man died after he reportedly fell out of his kayak in an Arizona river on Saturday, officials said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Pebble Beach area of the Salt River for the report of a drowning.

Deputies learned an 81-year-old man fell out of his kayak and did not resurface.

KPHO reported other kayakers on the river were able to pull the man out and start to administer first aid.

Lake Patrol deputies soon arrived and took over first aid. However, the man died at the scene.

The man was not identified as of Sunday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

About 20 minutes after the incident, another family was kayaking in the Salt River when their kayak capsized and they needed to be rescued by emergency crews.

“The currents per second were about 4,700 feet. That is very, very rough waters,” MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.

Authorities said the members of the family stayed afloat by holding onto some bushes and trees.

First responders performed a swiftwater rescue to airlift all of the family members to safety. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
Bristol man faces federal fraud charges for bogus online business
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in St. Albans Town
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in Saint Albans Town
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
Police are investigating a reported shooting in Springfield Friday afternoon.
Police investigate Springfield gunfire

Latest News

North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
You Can Quote Me
YCQM March 19, 2023
Stolen woodchipper thieves caught in Colchester
Stolen woodchipper thieves caught in Colchester
Green Dress Run
VT. non-profit hosts St. Patrick’s Day green dress run
VSAC
Vermont Student Assistance Corporation hosts job fair