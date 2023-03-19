Bernie Sanders releases new book

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders recently published his newest book, titled It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism.

Sanders says the book talks about wealth inequality in the U.S. and touches on the current political system, along with the influence that billionaires have on it. The book also provides a blueprint for what he says transformational change could look like, while he argues that the current model undermines democracy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
Bristol man faces federal fraud charges for bogus online business
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in St. Albans Town
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in Saint Albans Town
Tonya Florio
Pownal woman arrested for road rage incident
Double chair at Magic Mountain
Up the lift at Magic Mountain

Latest News

lqm
Senator Sanders not yet committed to 2024 presidential run
lqm
Senator Sanders not yet committed to 2024 presidential run
Events happening in our region for Sunday, March 5, 2023.
What to Do: Sunday, March 19
LQM
What to Do: Sunday, March 19
LQM
Your MAX Advantage Forecast