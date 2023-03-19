Bernie Sanders releases new book

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders recently published his newest book, titled It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism.

Sanders says the book talks about wealth inequality in the U.S. and touches on the current political system, along with the influence that billionaires have on it. The book also provides a blueprint for what he says transformational change could look like, while he argues that the current model undermines democracy.

