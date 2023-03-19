Gov. Phil Scott announces state revitalization grants

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions in funding for housing, infrastructure, and business development grants are coming to Vermont towns.

Governor Phil Scott announced the latest round of community recovery and revitalization programs this week. Over $10 million will be distributed between 31 projects, which are expected to create over 200 new jobs, almost 80 new housing units, and nearly 200 new childcare slots.

The funds come from Vermont’s share of the American rescue plan. Governor Phil Scott says the funds will help transform Vermont communities.

