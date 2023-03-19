Old North End agrees to new Dewey Park monument

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Racial, Equity, Inclusion and belonging department and the old north end neighborhood have reached an agreement on a new Dewey Park monument.

The project was proposed in 2021 to memorialize the Black rights movement in Vermont from the summer of 2020. Residents were upset they were not consulted in the planning, so the department held meetings to hear their concerns and and agreement has been reached. Once the snow melts, installation of the monument will begin, and an unveiling celebration will take place on Juneteenth.

