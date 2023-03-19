Old North End agrees to new Dewey Park monument

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Racial, Equity, Inclusion and belonging department and the old north end neighborhood have reached an agreement on a new Dewey Park monument.

The project was proposed in 2021 to memorialize the Black rights movement in Vermont from the summer of 2020. Residents were upset they were not consulted in the planning, so the department held meetings to hear their concerns and and agreement has been reached. Once the snow melts, installation of the monument will begin, and an unveiling celebration will take place on Juneteenth.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
Bristol man faces federal fraud charges for bogus online business
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in St. Albans Town
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in Saint Albans Town
Tonya Florio
Pownal woman arrested for road rage incident
Double chair at Magic Mountain
Up the lift at Magic Mountain

Latest News

lqm
Senator Sanders not yet committed to 2024 presidential run
lqm
Senator Sanders not yet committed to 2024 presidential run
Events happening in our region for Sunday, March 5, 2023.
What to Do: Sunday, March 19
LQM
What to Do: Sunday, March 19
LQM
Your MAX Advantage Forecast