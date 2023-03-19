Senator Sanders not yet committed to 2024 presidential run

By WCAX News Team and Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the race for the White House in 2024 heats up, some candidates are still on the fence about making a run for office. Some, like Senator Bernie Sanders, say they’re not ready to make a decision.

In an interview with Channel 3, Senator Sanders said elections are not on the minds of every voter yet. He says people want to talk about high costs for things like prescription drugs, college education, and health care, and that now is not the right time to talk about elections.

Sanders may not be ready to commit to the race, but several candidates have already announced their bid. That includes former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson.

Senator Sanders not yet committed to 2024 presidential run
