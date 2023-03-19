Several agencies respond to fatal overnight fire in Mendon

Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire officials say one person is dead following a fire on Old Stockbridge Path in Mendon, Vt. on Saturday night.

Officials say they were called to the single-family home just after 11:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls. When fire crews arrived the home was almost completely engulfed in flames.

Rutland City Fire Dept. Chief, Bill Lovett, tells Channel 3 News, there were reports of three people inside the home at the time of the fire. Two people were able to get out on their own.

Fire crews say a woman and a dog had to be rescued from the home. They say she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. It’s unclear when the victim was pronounced dead.

Fire officials have not released the name of the victim. The home is said to be a total loss.

Officials with the Vermont State Police Arson investigation team were called in, along with the State Fire Marshall’s office for investigation.

They say preliminary investigation shows the fire started in the area of a wood boiler, but it is not clear if that was the cause of the fire.

Crews with Rutland Town, Chittenden, Clarendon, and Killington Fire Depts. provided mutual aid.

