Stolen woodchipper thieves caught in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police arrested two people early Saturday morning for stealing woodchippers.

Around 4:45am Colchester Police say they spotted two men carrying two brand new wood chippers on the sidewalk by the intersection of College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue near the Essex / Colchester town line. As officers approached the men, one fled on foot but was quickly located and detained.

The men have been identified as 35-year-old Richard Hammond of Colchester and 49-year-old Daniel Culver of Barre City.

Further investigation revealed the wood chippers had been stolen from Lowe’s. Their combined value was determined to be around $4000. The two men both face charges of grand larceny and are scheduled to appear in court in May.

