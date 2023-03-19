UVM alumni gather to watch women’s basketball

UVM basketball watch party
UVM basketball watch party(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Alumni, parents and Catamount fans gathered to watch UVM’s women’s basketball team play in the NCAA tournament.

The University organized four different watch parties across Burlington over the weekend. For anyone that wanted to keep up with the teams to enjoy.

The school provided snacks and many fans brought their pom-poms to cheer on their favorite players from here at home.

Alumni there say they’re proud to be cheering on their college team.

“The women are incredible this year. We enjoy sports, so it’s great to follow a home team. We came yesterday to see the men play, and we have to follow up and cheer up the women,” says Alumni fan Susyn Dees.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
Bristol man faces federal fraud charges for bogus online business
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in St. Albans Town
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in Saint Albans Town
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
Police are investigating a reported shooting in Springfield Friday afternoon.
Police investigate Springfield gunfire

Latest News

You Can Quote Me
YCQM March 19, 2023
Stolen woodchipper thieves caught in Colchester
Stolen woodchipper thieves caught in Colchester
Green Dress Run
VT. non-profit hosts St. Patrick’s Day green dress run
VSAC
Vermont Student Assistance Corporation hosts job fair