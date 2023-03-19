UVM alumni gather to watch women’s basketball

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Alumni, parents and Catamount fans gathered to watch UVM’s women’s basketball team play in the NCAA tournament.

The University organized four different watch parties across Burlington over the weekend. For anyone that wanted to keep up with the teams to enjoy.

The school provided snacks and many fans brought their pom-poms to cheer on their favorite players from here at home.

Alumni there say they’re proud to be cheering on their college team.

“The women are incredible this year. We enjoy sports, so it’s great to follow a home team. We came yesterday to see the men play, and we have to follow up and cheer up the women,” says Alumni fan Susyn Dees.

