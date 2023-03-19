Vermont Student Assistance Corporation hosts job fair

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a COVID hiatus, the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation was finally able to hold their college & career pathways event for high school students.

The goal of the event is to get high school students thinking about their future.

The day is filled with workshops. with keynote speakers giving tips on things like resume writing, finding the right college, and financial aid.

Many employers came to the event looking to connect with students.

Vermont house speaker Jill Krowinski says the fair gives students the opportunity to map out and prepare for the next steps of their lives.

“Our students are our most vital asset in the state. They are going to be the ones leading us in generations to come. We want to make sure that we are giving them opportunities to either stay here in Vermont. or go away to college and then come back to Vermont, " said Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski.

Organizers say if you missed this event, don’t worry because the Student Assistance Corporation will be visiting high schools across the state.

