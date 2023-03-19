VT. non-profit hosts St. Patrick’s Day green dress run

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A non-profit is getting festive while raising some money this St. Patrick’s day weekend.

The Von Tramp Hash House Harriers are a non-competitive running group in Northwestern Vermont.

Over the weekend they decided to do one of their yearly dress runs to raise some money for Girls On The Run VT.

A program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13 through physical activity

They have raised three hundred dollars so far.

Organizers say it may not be much but it’s for a good cause and they get to have some fun.

“We get to wear funny outfits, and you know it’s just kind of like a no judgment zone. It’s pretty awesome, you have some exercise. You run around, you find trail and you don’t know where it’s going. It’s nice that we are able to help people and have fun at the same time,” said member Kristen Brosnan.

This was the first time the group did a Vermont green dress run.

