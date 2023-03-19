What to Do: Sunday, March 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

The Spring Equinox is this week, and Practical Magick in Essex is hosting an astrology party today from noon to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon to celebrate. Enjoy discussions with other astrology enthusiasts to ring in the astrological new year as the Sun moves in to the sign of Aries. There will be cake and beverages at the event and a $10 raffle. It is free for everyone to attend.

The Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield is hosting their “Murder by Membership” murder mystery comedy show starting at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. As an audience member, you will decide who you believe is responsible for the death of the fictional writer Octavia Sturges. Tickets are just $14 for today’s final performance of the show.

The Derby Line Skate Shack celebrating their grand opening today from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to start off the event, and everyone is welcome to try out the new rink afterwards. Refreshments will be served, which will include coffee, hot chocolate, and locally made donuts. They will also be selling new merch for the rink, but the event itself is free and open to all.

There will be a Celtic Equinox concert in the Willey Building Auditorium in Cabot from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tonight. You can celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day and the coming of the Spring Equinox with an evening of live music from local and Celtic artists, dancing, and storytelling. Tickets for this concert are $20.

Mario and Anne from Hinesburg are hosting another Mexican food pop-up this evening from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m. at the Tandem pop-up venue in Bristol. They say their last pop-up was a big success, and they’re hoping that those who missed out last time will be back to get one of their delicious meals. They will only be accepting pre-order carry out orders from 4:30 to 5, but after that you can order on-site or dine in. They have a list of menu items posted for pre-order already if you want to get your order in now.

