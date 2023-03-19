BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last full day of winter certainly felt like it, with highs in the 20s to low 30s on Sunday, with blustery conditions. Spring officially arrives Monday at 5:24 PM, and it will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the low 40s. A backdoor cold front will then move in and stall out on Tuesday. This will bring scattered showers and mountain snow showers, mainly to the northern half of the region. Highs will be back in the 40s, with lows in the 20s.

Wednesday will be dry but mostly cloudy as the front moves back north as a warm front. The warmest day appears to be Thursday, with some 50-degrees readings possible. Showers are likely, which will mix with a few mountain snow showers overnight. Friday will be unsettled, with the chance for showers and snow showers.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue into the weekend. There’s the slight possibility of more significant rain and/or snow on Saturday, but that’s still far out, so right now the chance for showers and mountain snow showers will continue. Sunday will be cooler, with a few lingering rain/snow showers.

Overall, high temperatures will be in the 40s during the week, with lows above freezing at times. This will cause snowmelt to add up over time, which will cause river rises. We’ll need to keep an eye out for possible river flooding late in the week.

