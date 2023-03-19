BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough will bring snow showers today, though taper off a bit during the afternoon. There is the chance for a squall, though widespread squalls are not expected. On the other hand, lake-effect snow will continue in the Adirondacks through at least midday, with 2 to 6 inches accumulation possible. The rest of the region will have little or no accumulation. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to dress warmly, as it will be blustery with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Lows will fall into the teens to low 20s.

Spring officially arrives Monday at 5:24 PM. It will feel more like it, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s…a great day for skiing. It now looks like a backdoor cold front will tap us on the head on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers and snow showers. Wednesday will be dry and pleasant.

It turns a bit more active for the end of the week, though no significant storms are expected at this point. Showers are likely Thursday, possibly mixed with a bit of snow. Friday and Saturday will be unsettled, with the chance for some showers, and maybe a few snow showers. Temperatures will be pretty seasonable, with highs in the low to mid 40s, and lows in the 20s and 30s.

