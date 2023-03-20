1 man killed in Marlboro crash between tractor-trailer, car

One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.

It happened on Route 9 near South Road at about 11 a.m.

Authorities say George Morse crossed the centerline of the highway in his car and hit the trailer axles of a big rig.

Morse died at the scene.

A passenger in the truck was rushed to the hospital in Brattleboro and later transferred to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division at 802-828-2078.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
Bristol man faces federal fraud charges for bogus online business
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in St. Albans Town
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in Saint Albans Town
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
Police are investigating a reported shooting in Springfield Friday afternoon.
Police investigate Springfield gunfire

Latest News

Vermont’s agriculture secretary is trying to secure a larger piece of the funding pie for...
Tebbetts calls for state to invest more in Vermont agriculture
Public hearings on moose management in Vermont begin Monday.
Officials discuss moose hunting season
Morristown’s selectboard will vote on a new budget after the attempted measure on Town Meeting...
Morristown selectboard to consider new budget
Public hearings on moose management in Vermont begin Monday. - File photo
Public hearings on moose hunting season begin Monday