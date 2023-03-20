Budget adjustment becomes law without governor’s signature

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has allowed a big money bill to become law without his signature.

The Budget Adjustment Act is a mid-year tweak to a spending plan passed the year before.

This year it’s $300 million-- much more than usual and $50 million more than the governor requested.

Rather than sign it or veto it, the governor chose a third option: allowing it to become law without his signature.

In a letter explaining why, the governor says he wanted to spend that $50 million in one-time federal money in the next fiscal year rather than this year.

