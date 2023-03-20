Burlington man accused of holding knife to woman’s throat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man held a knife to a woman’s throat at a home on North Ave.

They say the victim called for help and Malik Adams, 26, took off before they got there.

But they say a few hours later, he returned and they caught up with him in the driveway. Police say Adams refused to show his hands and reached into his pockets. They tackled him to the ground and tased him when he wouldn’t comply.

Police say they found a large folding knife on Adams.

He’s charged with felony domestic assault and unlawful restraint.

