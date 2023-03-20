Burlington man accused of holding knife to woman’s throat

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man held a knife to a woman’s throat at a home on North Ave.

They say the victim called for help and Malik Adams, 26, took off before they got there.

But they say a few hours later, he returned and they caught up with him in the driveway. Police say Adams refused to show his hands and reached into his pockets. They tackled him to the ground and tased him when he wouldn’t comply.

Police say they found a large folding knife on Adams.

He’s charged with felony domestic assault and unlawful restraint.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
1 man killed in Marlboro crash between tractor-trailer, car
Millions of dollars in funding for housing, infrastructure and business development grants are...
Gov. Phil Scott announces state revitalization grants

Latest News

MM
Burlington man accused of holding knife to woman's throat - clipped version
MM
Lawmakers look to close the book on cutting Vermont State University libraries
Penguin Plunge-File photo
Penguin Plunge goes remote, raises $525K for Special Olympics Vermont
MM
Former students, staffers share memories as Burlington High School demolition starts
"I transform quilts and other old vintage and antique textiles into wearable pieces," said...
Made in Vermont: Anemone