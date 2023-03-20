EPA: Vt. successful in reducing release of toxic chemicals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Environmental Protection Agency says Vermont has been successful in reducing the release of toxic chemicals into the air, water and ground.

The EPA tracks when companies release certain toxic chemicals, how they are managed and where they are going.

The most recent data from 2021 showed Vermont continued its year-over-year decline in the release of toxic chemicals into the environment.

Officials don’t expect this data to change but a continued decline is the responsibility of local companies.

“How to better manage their chemicals, how to use safer substitutes in their chemicals, how to use green chemicals in their processes to reduce the amount of hazardous chemicals that are being released, identifying better and more efficient processes in the manufacturing so there is less waste being generated,” said James Chow of the EPA.

The EPA also says nationally the amount of chemicals released has also declined, largely because of better chemical management by companies.

They say they release this data to hold companies accountable for the chemicals escaping their facilities into the environment.

