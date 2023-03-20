Former students, staffers share memories as Burlington High School demolition starts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It served thousands of students for decades, but now, demolition has begun at Burlington High School.

It opened in 1964 and community members are looking back at what the school meant to them. The buildings might be coming down and people are sad about it, but it’s the memories they are holding onto.

“Seventy-eight to eighty-two and some of the best years of your life here right at the school,” said Dave Hartnett, a lifelong Burlingtonian remembering his time in high school.

Hartnett is thrilled the new building will be built on the same site as the old building. He says that’s important for kids to have that experience.

“We talk about the days at BHS where you cut class and went to North Beach on a nice day. There’s just a lot of great memories here. I think a lot of people will be sad to see this building come down but happy in a sense where it’s going to be on-site,” Hartnett said.

The nearly six decades saw thousands come through the school doors.

City Councilor Sarah Carpenter entered the school in 1967, just three years after it opened. She says class sizes were so big that the building couldn’t accommodate the ninth graders.

“Very modern at the time. Great places to roam around. The world’s most inaccessible school but that made it great for teenagers because we could hide out in all the nooks and crannies in the many buildings, so we had a fabulous time,” Carpenter said.

Plenty of fond memories from those who attended the school on Institute Road.

Just last week, ground was broken on the new school. The new school will be centralized in one building instead of the campus feel of the old buildings.

Even staffers at the school continue to have fond memories, including Rita Church, who ran the snack bar in the 1980s and early ‘90s.

“I had everything good. I had potato chips, ice cream, sodas, everything that’s good for you,” she said.

Church says it’s the kids that made it so enjoyable to come to work each day.

“It was very nice, it was enjoyable. I loved it because I had already put two students through there and it was very educational. It kept me young,” she said.

Even so, community members we spoke to are most sad about losing the building which housed so many good memories for them, but they are excited about the future.

“In a lot of ways, yes, but I’m very thankful that the new school will be over here and I have a lot of good memories of their growing up at BHS, and hopefully the new school will be a better addition to that,” said Mary Jane McMahon, a former BHS parent.

If all goes well, the target completion date for the $190 million school in the fall of 2025. Until then, the students will continue to go to school in the downtown old Macy’s building.

