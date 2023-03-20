Former Vt. trooper facing multiple felony, misdemeanor charges

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont trooper who was being investigated after items went missing from a personal property storage room at the Williston barracks now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in four separate cases.

Investigators say while investigating the case at the Williston barracks, they uncovered additional instances of Giancarlo DiGenova, 44, of Essex, stealing from property storage areas and using his position as a trooper to gain access to those secure rooms.

Police say DiGenova turned himself in at the Royalton barracks Monday morning. He was taken into custody and released with citations to appear in court.

DiGenova most recently worked as a road trooper out of the Williston barracks. He was suspended from duty with pay in December and he resigned in February.

DiGenova was suspended when a bag containing valuables that belonged to a person taken into custody in November could not be accounted for in the property storage room, and it went missing on a day when police say DiGenova accessed the room multiple times. The bag held more than $40,000 worth of items, including a Rolex watch.

A fellow trooper reported to supervisors that DiGenova showed him a Rolex he claimed to have purchased on eBay.

Vermont State Police say they recovered the Rolex from the home of one of DiGenova’s relatives in Massachusetts, but other property is still missing.

DiGenova faces charges in that case including grand larceny, neglect of duty, giving false information to police and unprofessional conduct.

He also faces charges in several other cases, including petit larceny, fraud and selling stolen property.

Investigators say in one of those cases, DiGenova took a bag of seized cellphones from a secure personal property storage area at the Berlin barracks and tried to sell two of them at an automated kiosk at the University Mall in South Burlington. They say he successfully completed one of the transactions.

The evidence shows he marked the cellphones as “destroyed” in the state police property and evidence inventory tracking system.

Because elements of that case occurred in both Chittenden and Washington counties, he will face prosecution for separate offenses in both jurisdictions.

Police say in another case, when DiGenova responded to a disturbance involving a juvenile at a home in Bolton, he seized bottles of medication for ADHD and is believed to have stolen several of the pills.

Investigators say in yet another case, they found DiGenova performed checks of VIN numbers on behalf of a household member’s car registration business. VIN verification checks must be performed by personally inspecting the vehicle. They say DiGenova attested to completing two checks without ever seeing the vehicles.

In all, DiGenova faces charges in four cases between June 2021 and November 2022. The charges include:

Grand larceny

Neglect of duty

False information to police

Unprofessional conduct

Petit larceny

Sale of stolen property

Fraud or deceit

False swearing

Applications to be under oath

In a statement, Col. Matthew Birmingham, the director of the Vermont State Police, said the charges against DiGenova represent an extraordinary betrayal of the public’s trust. Birmingham continued: “I know all Vermonters are angered and disappointed. So am I. Your outrage is appropriate. But I also want you to know that the system worked as well as it can when someone is determined to commit crimes by abusing their power and trust. The former trooper’s actions were uncovered by his peers, who reported him to supervisors. We launched an intensive, lengthy and comprehensive investigation that led to the filing of serious criminal charges. And we have reviewed our policies and procedures, making changes where necessary and increasing the oversight already in place.”

DiGenova was a trooper from 2009 until he resigned last month. His assignments included the Williston, Middlesex and Bradford barracks, and the Narcotics Investigation Unit.

He is due in court in Burlington on Thursday and in Barre on April 6.

