Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club Outdoor & Gun Show returns

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -The thirty fourth annual gun show made its return over the weekend, and lots of Vermonters were eager to see what it had in store.

The yearly event attracted over eighteen hundred people shopping around for new and antique guns.

The event had over two hundred vendors and each dealer is a registered federal firearm licensed holder, ensuring that anyone coming into the expo is not doing any trades of firearms.

It’s expected that the event will raise over fifteen hundred dollars to help pay for the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club’s gun safety programs.

Organizers say the show gives the club the opportunity to show people that firearms are not a toy.

“A firearm is a tool. It’s no different than a hammer or a saw. In order to be safe around them, instead of locking them up and making them a mystery. Especially for children, they need to understand how they work,” said Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Roy Marble.

Organizers say they are eager to start planning for next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.