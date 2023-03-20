Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club Outdoor & Gun Show returns

Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club Outdoor & Gun Show
Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club Outdoor & Gun Show(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -The thirty fourth annual gun show made its return over the weekend, and lots of Vermonters were eager to see what it had in store.

The yearly event attracted over eighteen hundred people shopping around for new and antique guns.

The event had over two hundred vendors and each dealer is a registered federal firearm licensed holder, ensuring that anyone coming into the expo is not doing any trades of firearms.

It’s expected that the event will raise over fifteen hundred dollars to help pay for the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club’s gun safety programs.

Organizers say the show gives the club the opportunity to show people that firearms are not a toy.

“A firearm is a tool. It’s no different than a hammer or a saw. In order to be safe around them, instead of locking them up and making them a mystery. Especially for children, they need to understand how they work,” said Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Roy Marble.

Organizers say they are eager to start planning for next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
Bristol man faces federal fraud charges for bogus online business
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in St. Albans Town
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in Saint Albans Town
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
Police are investigating a reported shooting in Springfield Friday afternoon.
Police investigate Springfield gunfire

Latest News

Hardwick
Hardwick committee works to address food insecurity
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
You Can Quote Me
YCQM March 19, 2023
Stolen woodchipper thieves caught in Colchester
Stolen woodchipper thieves caught in Colchester