Morristown selectboard to consider new budget
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown’s selectboard will vote on a new budget after the attempted measure on Town Meeting Day was shot down.
The budget before voters was 25% higher than the previous year and would’ve raised taxes 10-12%.
Before the Town Meeting Day, Town Administrator Eric Dodge said it was a one-time increase to align with the times.
He said the most significant increases in the budget were from cost-of-living raises, three new full-time positions, and inflation.
A new budget will be before the board Monday night, and the public will be able to weigh in.
