Morristown selectboard to consider new budget

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown’s selectboard will vote on a new budget after the attempted measure on Town Meeting Day was shot down.

The budget before voters was 25% higher than the previous year and would’ve raised taxes 10-12%.

Before the Town Meeting Day, Town Administrator Eric Dodge said it was a one-time increase to align with the times.

He said the most significant increases in the budget were from cost-of-living raises, three new full-time positions, and inflation.

A new budget will be before the board Monday night, and the public will be able to weigh in.

