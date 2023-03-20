NH settles multistate lawsuit with Google over misleading location tracking

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire has settled a multistate lawsuit with Google over misleading location tracking.

The Granite State will get $1.8 million of the $9 million settlement.

The settlement resolves allegations by five attorneys general that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location-tracking practices since at least 2014. Specifically, Google caused users to be confused about account settings that control data collection of the users’ location and the extent to which consumers could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

The settlement also requires Google to be more transparent with users about what location data it’s tracking.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.