Officials discuss moose hunting season

File
File(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Public hearings on moose management in Vermont begin Monday. The hearings are Monday, Thursday, and Friday in Orleans, Manchester, and Woodstock.

The goal is to talk with people about the number of moose permits recommended for this year.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants to issue dozens of moose hunting permits in the Northeast Kingdom to improve the health of the herd in the area.

A study found chronic high winter tick loads led to very low birth rates in moose in the area, and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.

All three meetings will be held in person.

