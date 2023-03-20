Penguin Plunge goes remote, raises $525K for Special Olympics Vermont

Penguin Plunge-File photo
Penguin Plunge-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 1,000 people got cold to raise more than half a million dollars in cold hard cash for Special Olympics Vermont.

Extreme weather canceled the 28th Annual Special Olympics Penguin Plunge in Burlington that was planned for February 4.

So instead, plungers created their own chilly activities to raise money for Special Olympics Vermont and recorded it.

They raised more than $525,000.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
1 man killed in Marlboro crash between tractor-trailer, car
Millions of dollars in funding for housing, infrastructure and business development grants are...
Gov. Phil Scott announces state revitalization grants

Latest News

MM
Burlington man accused of holding knife to woman's throat - clipped version
MM
Lawmakers look to close the book on cutting Vermont State University libraries
MM
Former students, staffers share memories as Burlington High School demolition starts
"I transform quilts and other old vintage and antique textiles into wearable pieces," said...
Made in Vermont: Anemone