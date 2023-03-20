Penguin Plunge goes remote, raises $525K for Special Olympics Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 1,000 people got cold to raise more than half a million dollars in cold hard cash for Special Olympics Vermont.

Extreme weather canceled the 28th Annual Special Olympics Penguin Plunge in Burlington that was planned for February 4.

So instead, plungers created their own chilly activities to raise money for Special Olympics Vermont and recorded it.

They raised more than $525,000.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.