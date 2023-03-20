People head out to enjoy spring’s official arrival

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Spring has sprung-- both in the air and on the calendar.

The spring equinox Monday officially marked the first day of spring.

Zac Clark of Quechee was taking advantage of the warming weather in the Upper Valley. He was wearing a T-shirt as he worked on his skateboarding tricks at the park in Lebanon. Snow still covers half the park but with warmer weather and longer days, that snow will be melting fast.

Clark said he always looks forward to the change of seasons.

“You know, even though I love the snow, I love living around here, after a couple months of the cold weather, the short days, it gets tiring. You are ready, you know, let’s get outside again, let’s get moving,” he said.

The Upper Valley native says for the last several weekends, he and other avid skateboarders have been shoveling off the skate park to help Mother Nature along.

