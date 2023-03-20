Police identify woman who died following Mendon fire

MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of a woman who died after a house fire in Mendon.

The blaze broke out just before midnight Saturday on Old Stockbridge Path.

Police say two children and a dog made it out of the home but Helvi Abatiell Furlan, 52, called 911 to tell dispatchers she was trapped inside. By the time crews found her, she was unconscious. She died later at the hospital.

Investigators say the fire appears to be an accident that started in or around the wood-burning furnace or chimney.

Related Story:

Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.