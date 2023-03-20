Police identify woman who died following Mendon fire

Police have released the identity of a woman who died after she was trapped in a burning house in Mendon.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of a woman who died after a house fire in Mendon.

The blaze broke out just before midnight Saturday on Old Stockbridge Path.

Police say two children and a dog made it out of the home but Helvi Abatiell Furlan, 52, called 911 to tell dispatchers she was trapped inside. By the time crews found her, she was unconscious. She died later at the hospital.

Investigators say the fire appears to be an accident that started in or around the wood-burning furnace or chimney.

