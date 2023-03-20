Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York

Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday morning.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Northern New York.

New York State Police say troopers found a man dead on a riverbank in Chesterfield shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday.

The man was identified as Kenneth Darrah, 37, of Keeseville.

Police say he was near the AuSable Chasm Bridge on the north bank of the river.

Police didn’t say how they think he died, but Darrah’s body was sent for an autopsy.

The investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Ray Brook at 518-873-2777.

