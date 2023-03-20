Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they busted an underage drinking party at the home of a state representative.

Democrat Chea Waters Evans represents Charlotte and Hinesburg at the Statehouse.

Police say that on Friday night, they responded to Waters Evans’ home in Charlotte after receiving complaints.

Several juveniles received diversion paperwork for underage drinking but police won’t say how many.

They also aren’t telling us how many people were there, whether any adults were present, how the kids got the alcohol or whether anyone is facing charges.

They do say the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to WCAX News, Rep. Waters Evans said: “I fully cooperated with all questions from the Vermont state police and will do so should the need arise in the future. The other matter is between those juveniles and their families.”

