Tebbetts calls for state to invest more in Vermont agriculture

Vermont’s agriculture secretary is trying to secure a larger piece of the funding pie for...
Vermont’s agriculture secretary is trying to secure a larger piece of the funding pie for farmers. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s agriculture secretary is trying to secure a larger piece of the funding pie for farmers.

Gov. Phil Scott has proposed investing $4 million to grow the agriculture economy, but Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts says that’s not enough. He wants $14 million and says the money would allow the Agency of Agriculture to make significant investments in the produce, meat and maple markets through competitively awarded grants.

Tebbetts says the money would also provide support to small and mid-sized agricultural producers, as well as processors.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man arrested following gun incident in South Burlington
South Burlington Police investigate gun incident outside convenience store
Bristol man faces federal fraud charges for bogus online business
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in St. Albans Town
Fire crews respond to greenhouse fire in Saint Albans Town
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
Police are investigating a reported shooting in Springfield Friday afternoon.
Police investigate Springfield gunfire

Latest News

Public hearings on moose management in Vermont begin Monday.
Officials discuss moose hunting season
Morristown’s selectboard will vote on a new budget after the attempted measure on Town Meeting...
Morristown selectboard to consider new budget
Public hearings on moose management in Vermont begin Monday. - File photo
Officials discuss moose hunting season
The Morristown Selectboard will vote on a new budget after the attempt on Town Meeting Day was...
Morristown Selectboard to consider new budget