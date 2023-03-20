Tebbetts calls for state to invest more in Vermont agriculture

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s agriculture secretary is trying to secure a larger piece of the funding pie for farmers.

Gov. Phil Scott has proposed investing $4 million to grow the agriculture economy, but Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts says that’s not enough. He wants $14 million and says the money would allow the Agency of Agriculture to make significant investments in the produce, meat and maple markets through competitively awarded grants.

Tebbetts says the money would also provide support to small and mid-sized agricultural producers, as well as processors.

