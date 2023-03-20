Warming weather, start of spring bring beginning of Vermont’s creemee season

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sun was shining Monday and we saw temperatures creep into the 40s for the first day of spring. For many Vermonters, that’s the sign that it’s time for a creemee. Astronomical spring hit at 5:24 p.m.

Even though it means we’re entering mud season, spring is also when many creemee windows open for the year. I stopped by a few of them to celebrate the beginning of creemee season.

It’s a time of year many Vermonters look forward to-- creemee windows are opening up around Vermont. That means people are turning out for their favorite sweet treats.

Burlington Bay opened up its creemee counter on Friday and staffers say it was a good first weekend. Even on a Monday, people still trickled in.

“Amazing, as always, very good,” said two co-workers, indulging in their first creemees of the season.

A hop, skip and a jump down the road in Underhill, Palmer Lane Maple has been serving their special recipe for about a week now.

“I don’t want to offend anybody but it’s the best maple creemee anywhere, bar none,” one person said.

Jim stopped by after a successful morning on the mountain.

“Yeah, this is on my route home from skiing at Smugglers’, and usually when it hits around 40 degrees I’ll stop for my first creemee,” he said.

Palmer Lane Maple typically opens on St. Patrick’s Day, but they opened a week early this year thanks to fair weather. They say they’ve been pretty busy so far.

“Vermonters will come out in any kind of weather for creemees. So it’s been good to see everybody getting out and enjoying springtime finally. I think it’s definitely a great start. Hoping Mother Nature is going to show us a little more sunshine soon, but yeah, definitely when creemees come out, it’s springtime,” said Olivia Palmer of Palmer Lane Maple.

“I’m delighted! It’s the first one of the season and I’m just thrilled to have the pure maple... so, yum yum,” another customer said.

Of course, you don’t need to be in Chittenden County to enjoy a creemee. There are wonderful spots all over Vermont that serve up tasty maple creemees. Call your favorite spot to find out when they open.

