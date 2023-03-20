BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some sunny skies to start the work week, clouds will thicken up early Tuesday morning ahead of our next weather system. A weak frontal system moving through our northern areas of Tuesday afternoon will spread a few rain showers and mountain snow showers. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s through the afternoon. The system is expected to exit quickly through the region by the evening hours, as skies become partly cloudy on Tuesday night.

Wednesday is looking good as temperatures warm up under partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s. The warm up continues on Thursday, as our next weather system arrives in our region with rain showers likely under cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Our active weather pattern continues into the weekend. After a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, a mix of rain and snow could be on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Forecast models are suggesting the development of a coastal low, which could spread a mix of rain and snow over New England for the weekend. While the system is too far out to have specifics at this point, it is something we’ll be keeping a close eye on in the days ahead.

