Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Spring starts today! The vernal equinox happens at 5:24 PM, marking the beginning of the spring season.

We will be getting back to more springlike temperatures today after a chilly & blustery Sunday. Highs will be back in the 40s, where they should be this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 42°). And there will be a good deal of sunshine to go along with those milder temperatures.

A weak cold front will drop down out of Canada on Tuesday with just a few, scattered rain & mountain snow showers. We’ll be back to partly sunny skies again come Wednesday.

Thursday is looking wet with a frontal system coming through. There may be a few rain, and mountain snow, showers lingering into Friday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team is watching a storm system that could bring us rain & snow over the weekend, and we will be narrowing down the specifics on that storm as we go through the week ahead and we get a better idea of the track and strength of it. -Gary

