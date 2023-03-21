Analysis: Lessons from 2003 Iraq invasion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been 20 years since the U.S. followed up on the attacks of 9/11 by invading Iraq and eventually capturing Saddam Hussein.

The invasion was based on what turned out to be faulty claims that Hussein’s government had secretly harbored the terrorists as well as stashed weapons of mass destruction.

More than two dozen service members from Vermont were among the over 4,000 soldiers who died in the war. And despite the 2011 pullout, thousands of troops remain in the country and the government faces ongoing instability and corruption.

We spoke with Peter Henne, a professor of Middle East and global religious politics at the University of Vermont, about lessons learned from that war.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.