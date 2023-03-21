Carpenter sworn in as new Vermont state representative

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new state representative was sworn in at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Tuesday.

Rep. Melanie Carpenter replaces former Rep. Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park, who stepped down last month citing the need for a better work-life balance.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, appointed Carpenter to the Lamoille-2 House seat. She’s assigned to the House Committee on Health Care.

Carpenter owns Zack Woods Herb Farm in Hyde Park. She previously worked as the principal of Stowe Middle School and as a teacher and literacy specialist at Peoples Academy Middle School in Morrisville.

Carpenter said last week she was looking forward to participating in a dynamic legislative session.

Related Story:

Scott appoints Carpenter to vacant House seat

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.