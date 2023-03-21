Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto dealership.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An employee at a Wisconsin auto dealership has died in a shooting involving a customer.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Jakira Anderson, 23, has been booked on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, just outside of the downtown area, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A dealership employee was found shot and killed in what appeared to be over a previous vehicle sale, authorities said.

According to police, they found Anderson a few hours later after the shooting and took her into custody.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand urged anyone with more information to contact them at 608-824-7300 as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
1 man killed in Marlboro crash between tractor-trailer, car

Latest News

A religious school is appealing a recent decision that bans it from Vermont sports. - File photo
Upper Valley religious school appeals ban from school sports
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘I thought I had died’
FILE - A U.S. marine watches a statue of Saddam Hussein being toppled in downtown Bagdhad...
Analysis: Lessons from 2003 Iraq invasion
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
On a national sustainability scorecard, Seventh Generation received exemplary grades on their...
Seventh Generation tissue paper earns top marks on sustainability report card